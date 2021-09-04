Two people injured in overnight shooting in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting overnight in downtown Lexington.

Lexington Police responded to the intersection of W Short and N Mill streets just after 2:30 this morning for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived they found two victims who had been shot.

Police say that two adult men got into a verbal argument, one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The man also shot a bystander who was not involved in the argument, according to police.

Both of the victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.