UK asking everyone on campus to complete daily COVID-19 screening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning Monday, any student or faculty member who uses a campus facility at the University of Kentucky this fall is asked to fill out an online COVID-19 screening survey the day they plan to be on campus.

This survey will be "emailed directly into your inbox every morning. There's a big blue button that says 'complete daily screener.' From there, it opens up on a mobile-friendly website where you can complete it in less than three seconds if you're asymptomatic. Soon, in the next few weeks, we'll have a mobile app, in which you can complete this survey," explained UK Executive Director of Salesforce Operations Tyler Gayheart.

But this survey will not alert professors about the status of their students' completion of the survey, or if one answers “yes” to any of the symptoms.

Gayheart said, "It absolutely is on an honor system and we know that our students are up for that particular challenge to have the integrity to, you know, share with them, their symptoms are and keep people around them in our community safe."

There also are not any consequences for not filling the survey out.

"I don't think we're saying right now that there's any hard consequences on not filling it out, but we trust that our community is participating and keeping this campus healthy and safe," said Gayheart. "We're making it really easy to make, you know, attesting to your symptoms on a daily basis as convenient and easy as possible."

Gayheart explained the goal is to help direct those who answer "yes" to any symptom questions to the appropriate medical attention and keep the UK community safe throughout the semester.

"Remember, the daily screener is not a medical diagnosis, it is not a definitive answer about what your symptoms are. It is a cognitive daily reminder for individuals to be cognizant of their symptoms as it relates to COVID-19," he said. "And for those that are symptomatic, it triggers a technological process that a human or a person can follow up from the University health core to be able to drive them to additional services, whether it's to seek medical attention or to go monitor their symptoms further or seek testing options that are available to our community."

