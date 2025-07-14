Witnesses detail moments shooter shot KSP trooper, opened fire at Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deadly shooting at a church on Old Richmond Road in Lexington on Sunday morning left two women dead and two men injured.

Sunday morning turned deadly after a KSP trooper pulled over a vehicle on Terminal Airport Drive near Bluegrass Airport. The trooper pulled the suspect, believed to be Guy House, over after receiving a license plate reader alert in the area of Versailles Road.

"It looked routine. He was outside talking to him through an open window," Larissa McLaughlin said, who was at the airport with her husband, dropping off a rental car, when she witnessed the events that took place next.

"And as we were driving by, I heard, 'pop, pop' and I knew it was gunshots," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin's husband called 911 while she ran to the airport entrance seeking help.

"I was trying to alert everyone at the airport and I just ran through screaming," McLaughlin said.

Good Samaritans followed McLaughlin back to the wounded trooper and performed life-saving procedures. The trooper is now stable.

Police say the suspect then carjacked a vehicle on Belleau Wood Drive before driving to Richmond Road Baptist Church on Old Richmond Road, where he opened fire.

72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 32-year-old Christina Combs were shot and killed. Gumm was the church pastor's wife. Two men were also injured in the church shooting.

The suspect was shot by responding law enforcement and pronounced dead at the scene.

Kasey Darling, general manager of Boonedogs located across the street from the church, said the business went into lockdown during the shooting.

"Extremely unusual. A lot of people come out here to get away from the city and we know that there are a lot of things that happen downtown, so hearing that something happened out here in the farm land is very nerve wracking to me," Darling said.

Darling added that the restaurant has safety protocols in place for such emergencies. "We like to make sure staff knows that if there's any time someone comes on as an active shooter or anything, to go into the building or we have offices out back we can lock and get to and we can get customers to."