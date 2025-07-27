Women in recovery celebrate journey at 'Worthy Women Winning' pageant event

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A night of fashion and celebration highlighted the journeys of women in recovery in Woodford County.

IGAP Ministries Incorporated hosted its first "Worthy Women Winning" pageant, giving women a platform to share their stories of overcoming addiction.

LaTosha Givens, founder of IGAP Ministries Incorporated, created the event to showcase the strength of women in recovery.

"I'm also a woman of recovery and God has delivered me from addiction," Givens said. "He gave me a vision to do a pageant for women who are coming up in recovery so this is just the way of the world to know who they are and the battle is doable and we can beat it."

The pageant, partnered with Chrysalis House of Lexington, featured six women who have overcome addiction. Chrysalis House previously helped Givens through her own recovery journey.

Destiney Means, one of the pageant participants, shared her powerful story of transformation.

"I've been through the most of the most. I've had to hit rock bottom more than once. Then I got off probation and my PO offered me to come to Chrysalis House, so I came there and ever since then my life has been changed," Means said.

For participant Shekia Brown, the event was particularly meaningful as her children were there to witness her achievement.

"It really means a lot to be here to show people what I've been through and how long I've been clean and stuff," Brown said. "My kids are here to support me and it's a big deal for them because I just got them back after being two years and it's really awesome."

The event went beyond fashion, requiring participants to write a 500-word essay on what recovery means to them. For many, the pageant represented how far they've come in rebuilding their lives.

"I have a home now. I'm able to keep employment. I have my kids back in my life. My family wants something to do with me now. Like it's just big and the support I have with the community up here in Lexington is so much more than what you'd think," Means said.

Givens expressed gratitude to those who supported the event and the women's journeys.

"To the community who has come and ran with us and hung with us who has believed in us. To tell them thank you," Givens said.

The participants offered encouragement to others struggling with addiction.

"Even on the days that you think you can't do it, just keep fishing through it. Yup just keep going. Don't give up just take one step at a time. Just keep- if we can do it they can do it," they said.

Givens plans to hold more fundraisers to support not only women in recovery but also those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and elderly individuals in need.

Those interested in supporting IGAP Ministries can follow their Facebook page for updates.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so through Cash App @igapministriesink.