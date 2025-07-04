Woodford County community celebrates Fourth of July with fun activities

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fourth of July festivities don't just stop in Lexington; Woodford County had its own celebrations on Friday, featuring a parade and evening activities.

It was a firecracker day as Woodford County kicked off the Independence Day holiday with its annual Fourth of July parade. The parade took place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and featured fun floats, city officials, and a variety of talented performers.

"There were firetrucks and people decorated their bikes and their cars, and it was really fun and patriotic," explained Gina Korby, who sat on the sidewalk to watch the parade with her husband and three kids.

Hundreds of people lined the streets ready for the floats, while kids had their bags ready to catch all the candy.

"It's awesome. We love just living in a small town and getting to do stuff like this. It's a lot of fun to have all the family out," Korby expressed.

American Legion Post 67 was also in attendance with a smoky setup for grilling. Nathan Lauderdale, the legion's commander, said the nonprofit has been around for 100 years. They started setting up around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

"We've served- I think we've served about 500 hamburgers and just as many hot dogs," explained Lauderdale. "We were blessed to be one of the only food vendors out here, so that helped us out tremendously."

It also awarded two $5,000 scholarships and will use the money raised today to reinvest in the nonprofit, better serving its community.

"Well that's one of our pillars so we're all about serving veterans and serving our community so that's what we're here for," Lauderdale explained.

They will be there for veterans at Woodford County Park during the evening activities.

"We're going to have an informational tent set up. We're setting up a tent, so if you're a veteran and you need a place to come cool off. We'll be set up and you can come cool off and hang out with us," said Lauderdale.

During the evening activities, which start at 6 p.m., food, games, and kids' activities will be available until the sun sets and sparks begin to fly.

"It's always a really good show too. There's always a lot of fireworks and a lot of people come out to the event usually and they have food trucks and all kinds of fun stuff for the kids," said Korby.

All evening activities are happening at Woodford County Park until the fireworks begin at dusk at the football stadium.