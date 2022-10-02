'Yes For Life' rally and protests hit capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people took over the capitol steps at the Yes For Life rally in Frankfort Saturday.

The event was put on by several anti-abortion organizations hoping to place strict limits on abortions in the state.

As Kentucky gets closer to midterm elections, supporters at the rally urged people to vote 'yes' on amendment two, which would eliminate the right to an abortion in the state of Kentucky.

They were met with a crowd of abortion activists, who protested and asked encouraged people to vote 'no' on the measure, saying if approved it would endanger the life of the mother.

"You're not going to be able to go and get accurate like good health care. So, a lot of people who have a uterus are gonna die," said abortions rights activist Alex Berling.

Supporters of the amendment said this would protect an unborn child's right to life.

"Women are going to be not allowed to have any kind of miscarriage ectopic pregnancies doctors will not be allowed to do any of that. That's all false. So, it's a narrative that they are providing to keep the no vote available on November the eighth," said anti-abortion advocate activist Sandy Holzwarth.

Both sides said they plan to hold more rallies leading up to election day.