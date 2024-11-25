7-year-old Miss Lexington competes in Florida for national title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's time to practice your wave and correct your crown because Miss Lexington is in Orlando, Florida, competing for the national title and to make Kentucky proud.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle spoke with the pageant princess and her father on zoom to discuss the experience.

Seven-year-old Isabella Bryant was crowned Miss Lexington earlier this year. Now she's strutting her way across the stage for the National American Miss Princess title.

"It's kind of surreal. 'Cause I mean, look I get teary eyes talked to you. This is my baby girl and you know, seeing her up on that spotlight, it's so heartwarming and seeing her smiling and knowing that this is something she's passionate about," said Chris Bryant, Isabella's father and biggest support system.

Isabella first became interested in the world of pageantry after watching the competitive fashion show, Drag Queens. Bryant says Isabella's only been competing for two years but has grown so much.

Bryant says as a parent, it's extremely rewarding to know the values he's instilled in her has stayed. He describes how when she gets on stage, she is in her element and becomes an entirely different person.

"We most times, especially when we're at home, we're working and we got school. You know you don't get a lot of time like this to spend together and connect. To be able to do this, I mean we're here for nine days, it's a really long pageant and to be able to do this and be by her side and make these memories, that's the important thing to us," Bryant details.

But it's not all about the glitz and glam. There's a level of maturity that comes with the crown, like forming people skills, public speaking, and preparing them for the real world.

"Let them try it. See if they like it. At the end of the day, it's up to the child and we want to support our children and I know that pageant tend to have a bad rep. But I can promise you NAM is totally different. It really spotlights the girl and their personality and it helps them get ready for the real world," Bryant explains how with these pageants, that don't let the girls wear makeup or bathing suits. They focus more on casual and formal wear, their speaking, and how they present themselves.

The rest of the week will consist of introductions, interviews, and formals until Friday, when the final judging happens.

