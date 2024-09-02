AAA and KSP share travel safety tips for Labor Day driving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Labor Day weekend comes to an end so do many traveler's trips, and it's important to keep in mind you're sharing the road with others.

AAA says the best time to leave on Monday is before 8:00a.m. in the morning. The worst time is between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. in the evening.

"I'm hoping Monday, Labor Day, maybe won't be as bad," says Dana Melroy, who traveled to Lexington from West Virginia for a dog show. "I anticipate I'll be lucky if I can go the speed limit, and I figure we'll have a lot of traffic coming through because we won't until 12:30, probably at the earliest just because, depending on the show results."

Melroy says she always relies on travel apps to help her navigate any congestion.

According to AAA, it plans to rescue 300,000 stranded drivers across the country. It says the three biggest reasons that drivers get stranded are flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts. However, they say getting stranded can be avoided by inspecting your vehicle before you hit the road and bring an extra set of keys.

If you experience car trouble, AAA suggests pulling off on the shoulder of the highway, turning on your hazard lights, calling for assistance, and remaining in your vehicle. Getting out could cause more issues and risk your own safety.

"Tomorrow [Labor Day] is probably going to be as busy as the day you left. So you'll want to leave as soon as possible, as early as possible," says Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King. "Now's a time to use those precautions when you're traveling with much more other travelers. So, more motorist sharing the roadway which unfortunately increases your odds of being involved in some kind of wreck."

King also says keeping an eye on motorcyclists, bikers, pedestrians and farmers operating machinery on the road is important to everyone's safety.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's yearly fatality survey states that this year, so far, there have been a total of 455 vehicle fatalities. The survey also stated 17% of driving fatalities were drunk drivers, and 47% of drivers were not wearing a seat belt.

"If you're starting to lose exactly where you're at while you're driving. Maybe you're zoning out, thinking about other things. It's probably a good opportunity to pull off the roadway, go into a gas station, walk around a little bit. Perhaps get you some caffeine or something to nibble on. That will kind of recharge you temporarily," explains King regarding the dangers behind fatigue driving.

At the end of the day, have a game plan to get yourself safely from point A to point B, wear your seat belt and give yourself enough time on the road.