Bath County Sergeant confirms Chief Deputy Sheriff's death

BATH CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Chief Deputy Sheriff with Bath County has died.

A post on Facebook from Sergeant Bennie Buckler Sr. with the Bath County Sheriff's Department announced the death of Chief Deputy Sheriff Wes Everman Unit 269.

The post states "Wes was a fixture in law enforcement and served the Bath County Community for 43 years. We pray for his loved ones as we mourn the loss of a great man."

Details behind his death have not been released at this time.

We will share information once we learn more.

