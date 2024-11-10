Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Bath County Sergeant confirms Chief Deputy Sheriff's death

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

BATH CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Chief Deputy Sheriff with Bath County has died.

A post on Facebook from Sergeant Bennie Buckler Sr. with the Bath County Sheriff's Department announced the death of Chief Deputy Sheriff Wes Everman Unit 269.

The post states "Wes was a fixture in law enforcement and served the Bath County Community for 43 years. We pray for his loved ones as we mourn the loss of a great man."

Details behind his death have not been released at this time.

We will share information once we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18