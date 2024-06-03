'Big boom' in Scott County sends residents into a social media frenzy

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A massive boom was heard across a portion of central Kentucky that sent many residents who heard it into a frenzy on social media to find the source of the sound.

LEX 18 drove to Scott County to find the source of the sound. More than a hundred people from Scott County and part of Woodford County heard and felt the staggering noise.

"I was in the kitchen and heard a loud boom but I didn't see an explosion or anything like that," explains Midway resident David Parker, “It was just one time a loud boom and I thought somebody out back had done something to something exploded or something like that.”

Even Georgetown resident, Bev Carroll was spooked by the rumble, "I was in bed almost asleep and it was about 10 minutes to 10 p.m. There was a very large boom, I didn't get up because I was thinking surely it was like an electrical thing of some sort. A transformer blowing."

"I was actually upstairs in the bed, and we kind of just, it literally sounded like a loud boom kind of like somebody had slammed a door closed. The stuff on the walls kind of rattled," explains Emily Jasper, a Georgetown resident who says a couple months back an RV exploded in her neighborhood and the boom sounded similar to that.

"My husband and my brother and I were sitting down stairs watching TV, I was getting ready to go put my brother to bed and we were sitting there and heard a loud boom. At first it was kind of like, that was kind of bizarre cause it sounded a little bit louder than thunder," describes Katie Woodson, another Georgetown resident spooked by the explosion.

The first round of complaints came from Georgetown, specifically US 460 and Stamping Ground Road. While the second round of complaints came out of Midway where Weisenberg Mill Road is, but the boom was felt all the way into Stamping Ground town. Many of the Facebook sleuths shared their guess from a broken sound barrier, to thunder, a blown transformer and even fireworks.

"They were having a big old party and something about a bonfire and it was fireworks maybe and so there were a bunch of posts on Facebook about that in the Georgetown Moms, but nobody still knows," says Jasper.

"It sounded a little bit louder than fireworks, you know and it was a louder more almost condensed sound like not where it could have been where there was a bunch going off at once but it was just one big boom," explains Woodson.

Kentucky State Police say they never received a report about the mysterious boom while the Scott County Sheriff's office says they only received one report about fireworks.

A Midway resident says their sibling attended a birthday party off of Weisenberg Mill Road, where a group of campers were celebrating a birthday. They say fireworks were set off which led to the explosive boom. They claim the group throws the firework filled party every year but this was the first year that caused such a boom.

"I don't know what it was but if it was heard that many places I can't imagine it being fireworks," laughs Parker.

If you hear a loud noise or explosion that concerns you, make sure to contact your local law enforcement immediately to keep yourself and others safe.