Bluegrass Crime Stoppers push for new leads in 17-year-old's murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been nearly two months since the murder of a Lexington teenager and the suspect is still on the streets.

LEX 18 attended Wednesday's Bluegrass Crimes Stoppers meeting where detectives push for people to come forward with any new leads.

17-year-old Kenlon Johnson was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. in the Masterson Station area on March 8.

"Like the sun shining today. He was joy, full of life, goofy, funny, loveable," reminisces Zanobia Simpons, Johnson's mother. "He definitely lets us know that he's with us and he's watching over us, absolutely."

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to push for new information on Johnson's murder.

"I was under the impression when we got the information yesterday that the ones involved was going on crime stoppers," admits Simpson.

"We want the public to remember, we want them to realize that this is somebody, for the rest of their life," explains Detective Kristyn Klingshirn of Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. "That's somebody who's going to wonder what happened to him and we want to be able to give them those answers."

Although detectives didn't release new information, Simpson believes they know much more.

"It makes me angry because the detective is well aware who all was involved," said Simpson.

She understands the detectives work hard to get as much evidence as possible to solve her son's murder, but after two months with no arrest, Simpson is frustrated that no one is behind bars.

"I understand that it's a process. The detective has been very good with communication but I mean communication is nothing when there is no arrest made," recognizes Simpson.

If you, or someone you know, have any information that could help detectives find Johnson's killer(s). You can submit an anonymous tip to the Lexington Police Department or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.