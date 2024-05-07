BUILD pushes for microtransit service, shares stories of those who need it most

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has a number of transportation services, but one local organization says it's not enough.

BUILD, which dedicates itself to building a united interfaith Lexington through direct action, has gathered its research and resources to create a new type of transportation: microtransit.

"Transportation is a lifeline and according to our research, one-third of people in Lexington do not have their own cars or do not drive," says Katherine Goetz, a BUILD board member.

"You have to give 24 hour notice. Well that's just impossible if you need an emergency visit to the hospital or you need to go to the grocery store," explains Belinda Snead, who is also with BUILD.

"I care for my brother. I'm his caregiver," explains Snead. "I manipulate my planning to coordinate with his because his has a priority over mine."

Microtransit is the ability to call someone for a ride, which would essentially arrive within 30 minutes at a low cost. "You can get a reliable ride to necessary places like the doctor, the pharmacy, the grocery," says Goetz.

With the population only growing, so does people's need for affordable transportation. The ones that have been around for decades aren't doing it for some people anymore.

Goetz describes a time when a man ordered a ride to take him to Walmart, but when he was ready to go home, no one was there. He was forced to sleep at the store.

"The next day, when he called Wheels to try to get transportation home, they said, 'Oh you needed to call a day ahead of time.'"

Goetz and Snead agree situations like this are not only unfair but unsafe, and nobody should be worried about how they will get home or to necessary locations.

"I think my main concern is that people's health and well being," says Goetz. "I know so many others who need the help now or need a ride and if we could have a public means of doing that it would greatly enhance their lives."

These rides won't just be for appointments, though. They will also allow people to have a social life without feeling stuck in their homes.

BUILD leaders say they have to wait until the end of the fiscal year for a feasibility study to finish. Then, they'll know how to proceed with the service.

