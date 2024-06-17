Dads brave 'Father's Day' heat at Bluegrass Fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dads and grandfathers were celebrated on this years warm Father's Day, and while some celebrated indoors, others spent the day at the Bluegrass Fair in Lexington.

A dad is an essential figure in a child's life. They are the shoulder you lean on after a long day or the person you go to when you're in trouble. To some, he's even their best friend.

"He's the best dad in the world," says Danny Land's six-year-old daughter.

"We made his shirt because he's number one in our hearts and number one dad," said Eleyna Willis, who created a shirt with her sister for their dad for Father's Day.

Dozen's of dads braved the heat to spend it with their kids at the Bluegrass Fair, put together by the Lexington Lion's Club. The fair runs from June 6-16 with tons of events happening each night. All proceeds from the fair will go towards several organizations that the Lion's Club helps out.

"Anybody you see in a vest like this, or a lions club shirt, a majority of us are dads and grandfathers, so we're out here on Father's Day. We're working to provide the last day of the fair," explains Mac Ferguson who is the chairperson for the Bluegrass Fair with the Lexington Lions' Club.

"We're super close, we used to have daddy days back when I was younger. We'd spend weekends together and do stuff," admits Joyanna Hiler, who enjoyed spending the day at the fairs petting zoo with her dad.

Ambrielle Willis, who helped her sister Eleyna Willis create a shirt for her dad, revealed, "All I got to say is, he might be my favorite."

Vendors littered the fair ground, providing a mix of Hispanic food, friend food, candy apples, and lemonade. Some favorite fair foods sold were funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and fried Snickers. Along with a variety of rides to choose from and a popular pig race.

"It's father's day weekend, why not make the best of it you know?," says Danny Land, who played basketball at the fair with his little girl.

"It's good family fun to spend together, and we didn't think it was going to be that busy today which it's not," said Bryant Hiler, who enjoys daddy-daughter days with his 17-year-old daughter.

Although the fair is fun, many dads say the greatest time spent is with their kids anytime, anywhere.

"It means the world to me. Being a dad is one of the greatest things to happen to me, I love to spend time with her. You know, this is my girl right here," said Land.

"Father's Day to me and my family, or just about anybody, I think it's a time to show that we do show up, we are there. Regardless of race, regardless of what society says, we're here to support our families," Mr. Willis said. "And a lot of times it's not about what we do for them. It's about what we do with each other."

Although today was the final day of the Bluegrass Fair, the Kentucky State Fair will hit fairgrounds soon. Running from August 15-25 at the state fairgrounds in Louisville. You can buy tickets here: kystatefair.org/tickets/