Father concerned for school buses, kids getting to school on uncleared roads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While many celebrate the warm-up, several families share concern and anger over their neighborhood roads still not safe enough to drive on.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle talks to a worried father, who wanted to stay anonymous, who says his biggest concern is getting his son to and from school safely.

"None of our side roads have been touched. I know that we have open service tickets with the 311 for the snow management system, but none of those have been resolved," said a Lexington father.

It's been a week of frustration for people across Lexington as they battle both the snowy and icy roads. We talked to the father who voiced his disappointment over not seeing any salt or snow plow trucks in his neighborhood.

"It is frustrating. I know that, you know, I respect them. I understand that they have a job to do. They're covering all of Lexington, but you know we're a week removed from the first storm there's nobody here to help," he explains.

He's also concerned for his son who's supposed to attend school this week, but with the slick roads buses may have a difficult time making up the hills.

"I don't know how a bus will navigate the subdivision roads. Getting up this hill and then once they get to the top of the hill, if they make it up to the hill I've seen many cars fishtail. So I don't know how buses will get through the neighborhood safely," the father describes.

Now that the weather is warming back up across the Bluegrass and the snow is melting, the biggest concern is the melt turning to ice overnight.

The father explains on Friday a FedEx truck, attempting to make a delivery, got stuck trying to make it up a hill. "[He] was stuck for over an hour. Trying to find some sort of traction to get up the hill."

Fayette County Public Schools announced that Monday will be a virtual learning day, or NTI day. But this father is asking the question: what about the remainder of the week?

"Communication. I think that's a piece that has just been lacking. We've made, like I said some service requests. But have no follow up. Have no ETA on when they're going to be looked at," the father stresses. "There's just no messaging put out there about, about what they're doing to address the concerns of the constituents."

LEX 18 reached out to the Mayor's office for a comment on the next steps in clearing the roads ahead of the school week, but have not received any response.