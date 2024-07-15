Former '90210' cast member says Shannen Doherty was 'courageous' and 'brave'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress who charmed many on and off the screen died over the weekend after a long battle with breast cancer, and her former castmate who lives in Lexington recalls his last moments with Shannen Doherty.

Devastation swept through the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210," after news of 53-year-old Shannen Doherty's nine-year battle with breast cancer came to an end.

"She really stood out in a way that I think, really really meant something to a whole generation as all of them did," said Matthew Laurance, who is featured on ESPN Sports Radio 1300 AM and 92.5 PM. "When it happens to somebody like Shannen, or Luke Perry, or different people we've lost it's always a shock when it comes at that age."

Before Laurance took his voice to radio, he played "Mel Silver" on the iconic 90s drama TV show Beverly Hills, 90210. Laurance played the father to Brian Austin Green's character in the show.

"She was always wonderful with me. There were times where she was difficult on set but she was always wonderful with me, so anytime I got to be around her or see her," explains Laurance. "I loved, I loved those times."

Shannen Doherty was a gifted actor, well-known for her roles in "Heathers" and "Charmed." She even started a podcast last year called "Let's Be Clear," which was a live memoir.

"I always admired her spunk. For lack of a better word. It's what got her in trouble a lot of the times, but especially these last few years, The way she attacked this disease the way it attacked her," admits Laurance.

Laurance says she lived her life ferociously and with humility. Doherty was raised in a very difficult situation, under the spotlight from a young age: "She was incredibly courageous and brave all through this, and that's the memory I carry with me of her."

Laurance recalls not seeing Doherty for a very long time, until four months ago when they ran into one another at Comic-Con.

"And the best part was to hug her. And those hugs over the three days, and especially the last one - I'm sorry, this part's hard - that last hug was long," Laurance choked up while diving back into the memory. "Because I think both of us knew. We didn't know when, but we knew it was probably the last time we'd get to do that."

Laurance says Doherty helped thousands of women by talking about her illness and the importance of getting tested for breast cancer before it's too late.

"Remember her for the courage and grace she dealt with, with this disease and please take care of your own health and that means getting tested," Laurance stresses.

Laurance also said goodbye to two "90210" castmates in 2019: Luke Perry, who died from a stroke, and Jed Allan.