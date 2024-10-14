Harrison County animal shelter enters Code Red, furry friends need a home

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrison County animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help after entering a Code Red situation and no adoptions made during its adoption event.

It's Code Red for the Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter after 15 dogs entered its shelter in the past two weeks and filling nearly all of its kennels. Now, 25 dogs fill its kennels with seven dogs in foster homes and several kittens ready to be loved on. With the increased dogs, there's no room left for strays to be brought in.

"That's a limited space for them to be stuck in, you know and when we have to do that it hurts our hearts. And we try to get them out of here as quickly as possible but sometimes they stay here for a while," explains Jessica Carmon, the shelter's manager.

Carmon says the shelter held an adoption event this weekend with the hope of finding them forever homes, but unfortunately, none were adopted.

"It's a common problem that we see around here. We're kind of off in the country. People usually let their dogs run and then, unfortunately, if they get too far gone they get put here and then nobody really bothers to come and claim them," said Carmon.

There's a whole mix of smiley faces and wagging tails to bring home and snuggle with. So many adult male pit bull mixes are ready to be loved on while five teenage puppies are approaching 8-months and would like to celebrate their next birthday in a home. "Our dogs are very well socialized. We spend a lot of time and effort getting our dogs out in day programs where they get to borrow a buddy to go get ice cream or go on a walk with people."

Carmon says the biggest help in reducing the number of sheltered animals is to spay/neuter your dogs and cats to prevent any litters from being on the streets.

All cats and dogs can be adopted for $85. Within that price your pet will be spay/neutered, micro-chipped, dewormed and given its vaccines. "Our contract states that before the animal is legally yours, you have to have it spayed or neutered."

Whether you want to adopt or foster, Carmon encourages everyone to at least come out to just meet a slobbery face. You never know if you might leave with an addition.

If you'd like to help out the shelter by donation, it's asking for items such as:



Wet food

Dawn dish soap

Laundry detergent

Bleach

Hand soap

Trash bags

Cat Litter

You can visit their Facebook page for more information and updates on their furry residents.