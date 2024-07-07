Holiday travel does not cause issues for Blue Grass Airport flyers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many people are returning to Kentucky after the holiday weekend, and travel for the Fourth of July was expected to be one of the busiest, but returning travelers said they had a different experience.

While some travelers are heading to their vacation destination after the booming holiday, others are returning to the Bluegrass.

"We're going to Deerfield beach Florida," said Sophia Newman who is headed off to Florida for vacation.

"I just got in this afternoon, I left this morning at 7:00 a.m.," said Keisha Zeigler who's also traveling to Florida and drove in from Virginia.

"We're coming from Huntington Beach, California which is Orange County. Then taking my daughter, she's gonna play soccer for University of Kentucky," explains California resident, Andy Stewart. "So um, and then flew through Dallas and then Dallas here, so super easy flight. Super easy, quick."

According to AAA, more than five-million people were expected to travel by airplane this week. While more than 60-million people would travel to their destination by vehicle.

"It was good. I was on cruise control the whole way. Until I get through those mountains, you know. The cruise control seemed to speed up," said Zeigler.

"It actually wasn't that bad. We live like five minutes away, so it wasn't that hard of like a ride over here," said Newman.

One worker with the Blue Grass Airport said the morning time was it's busiest compared to the evenings, but fortunately no delays forced anyone's schedule to change.

"It's easy. As long as you book in advance you're good," explains Monica Terry.

"No, no delays. Not many people. Seemed super easy. Airports not crowded," explains Stewart. "Land in Dallas. Go from one terminal to the other and get on the little shuttle and a piece of cake. I mean both airports are not crowded."

According to AAA, the worst time to travel by vehicle Sunday, July 7 is between 2:00 and 8:00 p.m. It's best to leave before 11:00 a.m.

If you plan to return to the commonwealth don't expect to be rushing to your gate.