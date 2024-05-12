Hometown heroes recognized at Legend's Field

Lexington Legends fans slid in into the stadium Saturday to recognize those who fought for our country.

Military Appreciation Night at Legends Field salutes those who are past and present soldiers with caring fans and firing cannons in their honor.

"This is a good opportunity to come by and support people who have fought for their rights that we are taking advantage of today," said Michael Hennigan who attended the baseball game to support veterans, "With it being a special weekend for first responders and military, we made sure that we were here this weekend."

"It's a tribute to previous veterans, it's a tribute to current, it's really I just think as a whole, a tribute to who we are as people," explains Liutenant Zachary Baugher with the Kentucky Army National Guard.

Baugher says he uses these events to educate people on the branch and catch the attention of curious students.

"It's good for us to get the connection in. For previous veterans, anyone considering joining the military, it's a good chance to see us, see what we do and we're just thankful for our previous vets as well." said Baugher .

"I think to show your support. That you're, we support them, we're with them, we stand with them and we're happy to be here," said Jordan Crutchfield who attended the game to celebrate her son's sixth birthday and honor those in the military.

"Honestly very empowering and it feels like it gives us a sense of purpose. I feel like a reason to be here and for our soldiers here right now, they love doing this," said Baugher .

The stadium will host a Mother's Day game as part of "Heroes Weekend" on Sunday, May 12 with the first pitch at 2 p.m.

If you would like, or have an interest in joining the National Guard. You can visit their website https://ky.ng.mil/or call (502) 607-1000 for more information.

