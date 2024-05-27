Huffman and Huffman Eye Surgeons a total loss after lightning strike

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky saw a strong line of storms sweep through the bluegrass state Sunday, damaging some homes and totaling an ophthalmologist business in London.

After more than 20 years, Huffman and Huffman Eye Surgeons in London, Kentucky is forced to board up it's doors. This comes after lightning from Sunday's strong storms, struck the roof around 2:00 in the afternoon.

"It's just totally destroyed. I don't know how they could save anything inside," explains James Huffman, co-owner and eye surgeon of Huffman and Huffman.

Huffman says he was at home with his daughter when it started to down pour and the two rushed inside. Seconds later, "One of my employees called and said smoke is coming out of the roof, and at that point I came up here, and a lot of friends were already up here and the fire trucks were here."

He says he expected, "Maybe a minor fire with some smoke, maybe upstairs on the roof and they could put it out and we wouldn't have much smoke damage and we could get to work Tuesday morning."

Instead, Huffman was met with a non-stop blaze of what he describes as 10-foot flames engulfing the building.

"They were trying to do what they could but it was really a big fire," Huffman describes. "What is not burned I think it's just saturated with water, and most of the material from the top floor is down at the bottom floor."

Employees of Huffman and Huffman say the entire scene was heartbreaking and devastating to witness, but the sense of community that came together to help, was remarkable.

Huffman also wants everyone to know the fish that were inside the office, were miraculously saved and unscathed by the fire. Another nod to community members who offered a selfless hand.

"If you have good friends and family in your community, that's a blessing that fire can't take away from," says Huffman.

Patient records are all electronic and safe. All patients will be redirected to London Women's Clinic starting next week.

Huffman believes it could take a year or more to repair, but for now his focus is making sure his patients and employees are cared for.

