HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several weeks ago, we told you about a new FDA-approved device - NET - that alleviates opioid withdrawal symptoms within 24 hours, and one Isaiah House volunteer details her experience after using the device.

The Neuro Electrode Treatment - or NET - device is an FDA-approved seven-day long treatment that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms in 24 hours.

Rebecca Mutch has been sober since 2021, but nearly nine years ago, she entered her first rehab center with an alcohol addiction that turned into a drug addiction.

"I was not an opioid user so I did not have a covaxin prescription but I was introduced to it when I met these people so that was the very first opioid I used," describes Mutch. "It didn't take long after that when I started using the real stuff, so I was using heroin and fentanyl and pills, and with that came methamphetamine and just all of the things."

From there, Rebecca would go into eight rehab centers over six years.

"I was in Oakland, CA and I was surrounded by a bunch of people who didn't care about me. I had overdosed the day before, all of my stuff had been stolen. I was on the run from police," Mutch recalls. "I was unemployed. I was homeless. I had pretty much lost all relationship to my family. Everything that I had known for so long just was no longer."

Mutch explains how her mom was the one to inform her about the NET device being used overseas and how Kentucky is the first state in the United States to test it out. The following day, Mutch was on a plane to Kentucky and people from Isaiah House in Harrodsburg were waiting for her at the airport.

"When I put the device on, really within about the first hour, I started feeling better. My back stopped hurting as much. My leg stopped shaking. I was apologizing to everybody for being awful," says Mutch, "I was able to eat, socialize with people. I was able to be a part of the actual program."

By day four, Mutch says she was feeling almost 100%: "It definitely blew my mind and it was something that I had never experienced. When it actually did work I was really surprised and I was really relieved also."

Mutch has since served as a volunteer at Isaiah House in Harrodsburg for the past two years to help those who were in her shoes so many years ago, helping them through recovery.

"I felt that it was really important for me to be a part of something that helped save my life and when I had the opportunity to help work on it, I jumped on it," said Mutch. "So I bring the NET device to people that are coming in that want to utilize it that are coming off of opioids without the use of medication."

Mutch says if she could say anything to her past self today, it'd be: "I would tell her that, I would say you're worth this life so don't give up."

If you or someone you know is wanting to receive a NET device. Visit the netrecovery.net website for more information.