Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal hit and run in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday around 1:00 a.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 13 in Hazard, got a call about a hit and run accident on KY-550. Reports say the accident took place in the Mousie community in Knott County.

Both troopers and medical personnel responded to the scene. Kentucky State Police say that initial investigations show that 48-year-old Bemas R. Noble, of Garner, was operating a lawn mower heading east on KY-550. KSP says an unknown vehicle hit Noble's lawn mower, which caused fatal injuries. Noble was pronounced dead by the Knott County Coroner's Office.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. If anyone has any information on the investigation, they are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 at (606) 435-6069. The incident is still under investigation by Detective Anthony Trotter.