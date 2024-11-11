Kirksville fire truck overturns in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kirksville fire truck overturned in Madison County on Moran Mill Road Sunday evening, injuring an unknown number of firefighters.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a Kirksville fire truck overturned on Moran Mill Road near Joe Jones Road in Richmond around 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening. It is unclear how the fire truck overturned.

Several firefighters were injured in the collision, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

We will share more information about the collision once we learn more.