Labor Day: Travel tips and grilling safety ahead of the holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — It's time to get your grills started and make sure your vehicle is travel-ready as we head into the Labor Day holiday.

When it comes to travel, AAA reports that last Labor Day, they responded to more than 383,000 calls from stranded motorists nationwide. This is why they are urging drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road.

They recommend keeping a first-aid kit in your vehicle along with a flashlight, water, jumper cables, and a basic toolkit just in case.

AAA also reports that the best time to travel on Monday is anytime before noon. The worst time? Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

But maybe you're not traveling back home; you could be driving to a cookout. If you plan to grill, the Scott County Fire Department has some tips for the cooks.

“Biggest thing I can talk about probably is just placement. Making sure you’re in a well-ventilated area. Make sure you’re away from any structures," explains Captain Tyler Woolums with the Scott County Fire Department. "Five to ten feet usually are a pretty good area, and be very familiar with what you’re using. For your grill.”

Whether it's charcoal, propane, or electric, understanding how it works and how you light it can make the most significant difference in safety.

“Understanding what you’re grilling. A lot of the stuff that has a lot of grease, a lot of fat, stuff like that can cause a lot of grease fires. People see fires they tend to get a little nervous at times," explains Woolums.

His biggest tip? Don't throw water on a grease fire, as it will fuel the fire rather than extinguish it.

Instead, use baking soda or a fire extinguisher.