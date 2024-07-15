Lexington cat show brings awareness to full breed cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a furry weekend of fun in Lexington as nearly 1,000 people from all over the Commonwealth gathered at the Lexington Ice Center to watch some felines strut their stuff.

For it's seventh year, the Triple Crown Cat Fanciers welcomed 200 vendors Saturday and Sunday to show off 35 cat breeds from around the country. It's hope is to bring awareness to full breed cats, and maybe someone would find a new furry family member to take home.

A Feline Agility Competition also took place to help educate people on the uniqueness of each cuddly cat. Attendees were encouraged to bring a can of cat food as a donation to the Lexington Humane Society.

"It's great to see people from everywhere coming in. We've got people that travel from Louisville, Bowling Green," explains Ashley Rainey who is the vendor coordinator for the Cat Fanciers Association. "I grew up in it. I've been in the cat fanciers world for 20 years, so it's kind of like a family. Everyone knows everyone and it's a lot of fun."

Proceeds from this weekends event went to several local feline shelters and rescues to help support their business.

