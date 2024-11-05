Lexington Children's Museum hosts cookie election for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Polls have now officially closed and votes will soon be in, but one set of votes is already cast and they're sweeter than most.

The Lexington Children's Museum hosted its annual Election Camp, where kids come to learn how the election is run, how you can vote, how to campaign, and why letting your voice be heard is a privilege.

However, they're not voting with ballots; instead, they voted on cookies: Oreo or Chips Ahoy.

"I think because the conversations are happening at home and a lot of adults are taking their kids with them to the polls and voting with them that they get to watch their adult do it but here at camp they get to actually have a vote," explains Mary Franey, the Lexington Children's Museum Play and Learning director. "Then they get to talk about why it actually matters and we talk about the different parts of it and break it down in a really easy way. So they can hear their adults at home talking about elections and what they're doing today but here they get to be a part of it."

Oreo's took the win, receiving 13 out of the 19 votes.

"We always want to focus on the positive so we're trying to focus on what's the pro's of your candidate so it's not whats bad about the other cookie, it's what's good about the other cookie," said Franey.

Franey says it's important to treat kids like adults and teach them about important life events, like elections, since they too will vote one day.

