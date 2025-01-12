Lexington hardware store talks high demand during winter storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a week since the first snowfall, with more that followed, and while Kentuckians are getting back on their feet, so are local shops that tried to keep up with the high demand.

Shoveling, salting and keeping warm has been most people in Lexington's focus this week. However, Chevy Chase Hardware focused on ensuring everyone had those essentials for the storm.

"One to two days before the storm hit, even though the weather was... the forecast was accurate. That's when things really picked up," explains Phil Tyson, a sales associate with Chevy Chase Hardware. "Saturday was extremely busy, and that's when we basically sold out of all of our inventory that we basically had in stock already."

In the last week, the hardware store had three shipments of sleds, salt, shovels and de-icer come in. "Our normal delivery came on Wednesday between the two storms and once again we saw a huge rush. We sold out of everything that we had in stock in the matter of four hours."

Its most recent special order was delivered on Friday and in only 24 hours, those shelves now sit bare. Tyson says he saw a line of nearly 30 people in the store to take home their necessary items.

"I was a little surprised. I think it came in very quick waves and I think I was expecting it to be a little bit more, even spread out," Tyson said.

For now, it appears we can hang up those shovels and store away that salt.

"We just really appreciate everybody coming in and being so supportive of us as shopping local," Tyson expresses.

Another re-stock of those items will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 15.