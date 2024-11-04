Lexington Humane Society sees influx of German Shepherds from hoarding situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Humane Society will be filled with paws and wagging tails soon after a group of German Shepherds are saved from a hoarding situation.

Recently, LHS welcomed more than 20 German shepherds from a hoarding situation on Old Richmond Road. Four of the shepherds have already found their forever homes; two are at the society, and the rest are with animal control, being evaluated before the society cares for them.

Once the shepherds are brought to the shelter, several dogs will need to buddy up to make room. Katy Stoess, who is with the Lexington Humane Society, says if you can't adopt, consider fostering to help make room and offer a furry friend a home, even if it's brief.

"We will do everything we can to make sure that there is room for an animal. Whether that's buddying animals up or putting up kennels in people's conference rooms which we had to do when we had over 600 animals this past summer," explains Stoess. "What makes this a hoarding situation rather than a breeder is that these are all adult dogs and they weren't being used for breeding. They were over running the house, they were over running the yard. Often times it's situations where people have the best of intentions. They love this breed and they fall in love with the first one and they find another one and fall in love."

Stoess says the breed is extremely intelligent and they're working dogs that love to stay busy. Aside from their busy nature, she describes them as "big lovable dummies" who are "as sweet as can be and get super attached to their family."

"If you get in a situation where you're in over your head we're here to help and we're here to provide resources which we've been doing with the person who was hoarding these animals," says Stoess.