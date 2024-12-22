Livingston Christmas parade honors its firefighter in critical condition at UK Hospital

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Christmas approaches each year, the Livingston Fire and Rescue Department has a beloved tradition: a community parade held the Saturday before the holiday.

What has long been a joyous occasion took on a deeper significance this year as the department and the entire community rallied to honor one of their own, Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Phelps, who is currently hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Chief Jeff Carpenter reflected on the emotional complexities surrounding this year’s parade. "It's a rough year for us this year with Bobby sick," he shared, expressing the bittersweet nature of the annual event. Despite the shadow cast by Bobby's illness, he felt it was essential to carry on the tradition in honor of his friend and colleague. "I felt like we should go ahead and do it in his honor anyways," Carpenter added.

Bobby Phelps has served the Livingston Fire and Rescue Department for 30 years, and his dedication to both the fire department and the community is immeasurable.

Recently, he faced serious health challenges, having been admitted to Mount Vernon Hospital for respiratory failure due to pneumonia before being transferred to UK Hospital for further care.

Joe Alcorn, a firefighter with Livingston Fire and Rescue and a lifelong friend of Bobby’s, remembered the moment they received the call. "I was the first firefighter on the scene because I just live across the street," Alcorn reflected. "It's different when it's a call and it's one of your own firefighters."

Bobby is not just known for his role in the fire department, but also for his unwavering commitment to the community at large. "There's nobody that dislikes him," Chief Carpenter noted. "He's one of those guys where everybody loves him, he loves everybody. He’s been active in this fire department for 30 years, holds multiple leadership positions, and has served as a city council member in the past. His contributions to our small community are invaluable."

His friend Joe Alcorn described him in heartfelt terms: "He's larger than life really. Just in who he is as a person, he will help anyone. He is one of those people who will take the shirt off his back if it will help you."

The outpouring of support from the community reflects the love and respect they have for Bobby during this challenging time. Many family members and friends gathered along the sidewalks as the parade passed in an unwavering show of solidarity. Many eagerly await Bobby's return home.

Emotions ran high, as Alcorn expressed the collective concern for their friend. "We're worried. We're glad he's doing better but Bobby's a big part of the community and we want him back."

In times of crisis, the power of the community becomes evident. Chief Carpenter echoed these sentiments with a heartfelt appeal: "We ask that everyone keep him in their prayers," he said. "That's what he needs more than anything right now is prayer, and until we can get Bobby back home, that's what we want."