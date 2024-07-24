Madison County mother accused of keeping child in dog cage for days

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in the Madison County Detention Center is there on several charges for allegedly abusing her daughter and spoke out on those charges.

Sheila T. Mann, 31, of Richmond, is in the Madison County Detention Center on four felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for the alleged abuse of her 10-year-old daughter.

LEX 18 spoke with Mann at the detention center who said she didn't know of her charges until she was booked in jail.

“I have a lot of hope. I really do. I know that I’ve always done what I could for, just in general. But I stayed at home, I did things with my daughter. I just want to keep building our life," said Mann. “It’s very outrageous and it’s something that almost seems like it’s from a movie or something.”

According to an arrest warrant, Mann is being charged with the following:



First degree strangulation

First degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under

First degree unlawful imprisonment

First degree wanton endangerment

Third degree terroristic threatening

A forensic interview was conducted with Mann's daughter and the child states, Mann "threatened to slit her throat," "strangled them for a brief period of time," "sat on their back for several minutes," and "forced them to stay in a dog cage in the residence for two to three days," according to the warrant.

“I do a lot for my daughter. Sometimes I do too much for my daughter. At the end of the day, I try to love my daughter above all else and I’ve always said if I don’t know what to do, I know what not to do," said Mann. “My daughter has never had any type of marks or anything like that on her body. And so, I am sure of that and I am sure of the person that I am and the mother that I am.”

Mann claims these accusations are false and believes someone from her past is behind them.

Mann is scheduled for an arraignment on Friday, July 26 in Madison County.