Mt. Sterling roundabout dedicated to teen killed in crash

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — An intersection that caused a Mt. Sterling family pain is now replaced by a roundabout, new found hope and a meaningful dedication to Emilee-Grace Collins who lost her life.

Three years ago in May 2021, 16-year-old Emilee-Grace Collins was killed at the intersection of Indian Mound Drive and Spencer Lane in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

Since the intersection was only a four-way stop with a flashing red light in the middle, it was notorious for its dangerous accidents. Today that intersection is now a Roundabout with a new dedication: Emilee-Grace Collins Memorial Roundabout.

Denise Collins, Emilee-Grace's mother, along with the community's support pushed for that intersection to become a roundabout. Hopefully, to prevent any more accidents, like Emilee-Grace's from happening.

“Really happy that something wonderful is going to come out of a bad situation," admits Mrs. Collins. “The community has been awesome since this happened. When Emilee first died they all came together and wrapped their arms around us and they’ve been wonderful to us.”

“Her mother really got this ball rolling on the project. I was a very small part of it but Emilee was such a large part of our lives for such a short period of time. We’re just grateful that this came about," says Jamie Collins, Emilee-Grace's dad.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports roundabouts see 90% fewer fatal crashes than traditional intersections.

Mrs. Collins says this dedication is closure for the family and means Emilee-Grace's death will not be in vain.

“Our daughter, Emilee’s tragedy is going to save many, many lives. A lot more lives after we’re already gone and I think once we see this sign... its going to have on this community and the area. That it brings some sort of closure over the past three and a half years we haven’t really had," admits Mr. Collins.

“Pay attention. Watch what you’re doing. Watch the other drivers and slow down," says Mrs. Collins.