Neighbor performed CPR on three-year-old struck by a vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky — A three-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a neighbor stepped in to save his life before first responders arrived.

It's every parents worst nightmare when your child is in danger. That is what happened when a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 3800 block of Trout Court at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to Lexington Police.

A Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

"My son heard the scream and he said 'mom, I think the neighbor's choking," recalls Gwen Brown, the neighbor whose mother instincts kicked in and performed CPR on the child. "I saw a group of people around what I later found out was a little boy on the yard who was just in a very chaotic scene."

Brown says she just started doing hand compression's because she wanted to make sure he was breathing. She says, "They're new neighbors. A very young couple and I just recently have met them. And just a lovely sweet boy," describes Brown. "I saw him outside a lot when he and his mom would come out. He would like to watch my dog in the backyard."

Some neighbors LEX 18 spoke to, say no one really speeds in the area. Others like Brown say, "Normally it's a very quiet neighborhood, I will say people have gone up and down this street before too fast. I would love for there to be 'Children at Play Here' signs here, however that's a lot of efforts to even get something like that."

Lexington Police have not said how the child was hit by the vehicle or if speed was a factor.

If you have any information on the car that could have hit the toddler, please contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600.