Operation Secret Santa creates hundreds of meals for families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just like Santa surprises families with gifts under the tree, one local organization is surprising families in need with a meal.

LEX 18 met some of Santa's Secret helpers to understand what goes into 'Operation: Secret Santa.'

The initiative began in 2016 by a mother-and-son duo who wanted to help out families who couldn't afford Christmas presents. By 2020, that snowballed into a meal boxing event for 450 families across central Kentucky. By 2022, the organization had reached 950 meals. Now, its goal is to give back to two thousand families.

The group built 1,014 boxes in two hours and 45 minutes.

"We meet the families where they are. We take the food, the toys directly to the doors and we have over 700 volunteers that come into our workshop every year," explains Beth Amos, the board leader of Operation Secret Santa. "There's some kind of magic I think in Lexington. I mean being a flight attendant, I come back here and I see people who just care so much. It makes it important and you see these families out here and they just love it."

Amos explains that the food boxes will allow the family to make a casserole, pancakes with syrup, biscuits and gravy, and a box of cookies. Additionally, the only thing the family needs to worry about is water.

After the boxes are created, they are compared to what they have left over to what they will need for the next year. The organization meets each month starting the new year to decide what will go into the box. By November, they begin bulk ordering.

"I would hope that families can see Operation Secret Santa and know that this is a welcoming place for every single walk of life. We really want to reach everyone. We really, we want no judgment; we want families to not feel you know, sad or stressed in the holiday season," said Amos. "You know if we can educate the community on the importance of giving back. That to me, I will sleep sleep at night. I'll wake up Christmas morning and I won't need anything. I'll be good."

Delivery for meal boxes and toy bags will begin on Saturday, December 14.

The biggest needs are volunteersas the organization grows, shelf-stable bacon (pre-cooked) for future meals and toys/clothes for teenagers.

The organization also needs corporate sponsorships because that's how it's able to continue giving back to the community year after year.