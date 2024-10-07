Owsley County man remembers FEMA experience as people recover from Helene

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday, FEMA released numbers and financial assistance updates for several states, but some people have taken to Facebook claiming they are being denied.

A similar situation happened to a Booneville, Kentucky grocery store owner, Bart Pattons, who lost his store in a massive flood in a Summer 2021.

LEX 18 spoke with Patton's wife Julie back in 2021 when the flooding first hit their store. She showed off the major damage it had experienced.

"Everything in the store had to be thrown away. Everything. Noting was usable as far as groceries were concerned. Every item in the store had to go away. We're talking about a lot of items. 15,000 items. Just different items. It all had to be trashed," describes Bart who still gets teary eyed thinking about it.

Bart says he turned to FEMA assistance to help them back on their feet, but was met with refusal instead.

"We didn't get any responses from FEMA at all. Thank goodness for our insurance and we were able to live through a problem or the store wouldn't be there if we didn't," explains Bart who says they were never given a reason as to why they were denied.

Bart also admits he did not call FEMA after his application was denied to get answers as to why it was denied.

As of Sunday, the southeast is trying to survive after Hurricane Helene tore through six states and flattened

several cities.

FEMA announced federal assistance for survivors has passed $137 million. According to its website, the organization has approved of more than $30 million dollars in housing and other assistance to more than 27,000 households in North Carolina.

However, several people have taken to Facebook to state their FEMA assistant applications have been denied and those approved will only receive $750. FEMA claims that $750 is for those who applied for 'Serious Needs Assistance'to cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, diapers, etc.

LEX 18 reached out to FEMA in Kentucky but have not received a call back.

"Just pray as though it depends on God. Act as though it depends on you. That's about as simple statement as you can make cause you're all you got," said Bart.

Bart says the pain from that day is still fresh. The couple isn't fully back on their feet yet.

His message to those going through the flood right now is be there for one another and help anyone who needs it.

If you would like to help those affected by Helene you can donate through American Red Cross.

