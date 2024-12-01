Russell County man loses brother to suicide, spreads message on darkness during holidays

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we move further into the holiday season, it can be a hard time for some people.

One Russell County man knows the pain of losing a loved one during the holidays all too well after 30-year-old Allen Kemp lost his 29-year-old brother, Anthony Kemp, to suicide days before Thanksgiving.

Anthony was a son, brother and friend. Allen describes him as the kind of guy who would be there for anyone, anytime.

"My family is the closest thing to me. My world revolves around my family pretty much. Me and Anthony were always close. Like he opened me up to a lot of his world and we've been close ever since," recalls Allen.

While Allen liked sports and music, Anthony preferred video games and anime. Although the duo was different, they were very close to one another. Allen describes growing up and playing basketball at the park with Anthony.

"Everybody who came around loved him you know. He was sweet, loyal, and compassionate. He would message you every morning and ask how your morning went, how you slept. He would ask if your day was going good and he was just the best," explains Allen.

But Allen never expected to celebrate Thanksgiving without his brother by his side. "I messaged him, tried to see if he wanted to come play basketball with me, and he's just like 'maybe another time, maybe another time.' He closed down and I felt like I couldn't do anything about it."

Days before the holiday, Allen received a call from Anthony's friend saying that, "something bad had happened to Anthony" and "a coroner was called." Anthony had killed himself. "Like I could tell he was off and I tried to reach out to him and tell him that he's loved. I just never got anything in return," says Allen.

Looking back, Allen says there were small signs a week and a half before Anthony died. He began to pull away, stick to himself, and appear off.

According to a 2022 study by the CDC, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes. Suicide rates among males compared to females were four times higher in 2022. Making up nearly 80% of suicides across the country.

During the holidays, it can be a dark and lonely time for some people. Allen spreads the message that depression doesn't discriminate and speaking out about help could save your life.

"Depression is real and it affects everybody. And just because you're a man — a young, healthy man that works and takes care of people — doesn't mean you don't need help too. There's a thing in your mind that tells you that nobody's there for you, but you really don't realize how many people love you and how many people care for you and how many people would talk to you, if you would just talk back. You have to talk first."

If you, or someone you know, is having thoughts of suicide. You can contact the suicide crisis lifeline 988.

If you are not comfortable calling a hotline, you can text the 988 number or chat with a person on their website.

