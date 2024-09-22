Scott County veteran awarded King Shepherd puppy for his service

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — People in one Scott County neighborhood are asking, who let the dogs out? After a veteran was awarded his own furry family member to honor his years of service.

It was all smiles and wagging tails Saturday evening as veteran Michael Rorie and his wife, Bobbie, added a new furry family member to their home. "I was just searching on Facebook, looking at some stuff and I noticed the post that they were looking for a veteran for her and to be with and so I said something to my wife and that's how it all started."

The King Shepherd, Bella Rose, was awarded to the Rorie family on behalf of the Shepherds of Mt. Eden organization.

The organization gives veteran or first responder families a furry companion as a way to give back to those who have already given so much like Michael, who first joined the military at age 31. "I did 18 years of active duty, regular full time duty. I did four years in the National Guard and I did seven years in the army reserve. So all together, it counts as about 29 years," said Rorie.

Michael retired his uniform in 2017.

He says Bella Rose is both a surprise and a gift. They plan to train her as a service dog.

"Both of us have some health issues, and one of the main things that I'm going through right now is issues with my heart, and it's a, sometimes my heart will race," explains Michael. "I've had some passing out. Fainting spells and so that's one of the things."

Bobbie also has health issues that require Bella Rose's services, like diabetes.

Michael says service dogs can turn a veteran's bad day into a good day with just a smile. It's all thanks to programs like Shepherds of Mt. Eden.

"That's one of the things about being a veteran. I've got army buddies all over the place, so that's something that we can do now. Help spread the word what they're doing, so that others will know," said Michael.

You can check out their website here Shepherds of Mt. Eden for more information.