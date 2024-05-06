Three dead, one with life-threatening injuries following Russell County shootings

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are confirmed dead and one is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a series of shootings in southern Kentucky Friday night.

It was a quite night for Russell Springs residents until several Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies raced down the paved road to a secluded home on East Brown Ridge Road.

"The police car goes by, lights and sirens on and we're thinking 'okay, that's unusual, it's pretty quite down here," explains Donna Kislan who lives in the neighborhood, "It wasn't long, a second, a third, a fourth and a fifth comes by. Lights and sirens, so obviously something big is going on."

Kislan says later she heard from other neighbors that police had rushed to the home for a report of a fatal shooting.

"My husband and son were sitting out on the porch just monitoring activity and the coroner went down," Kislan recalls.

That same night just 10 minutes away in Jamestown, Darryl Wilson, 58, and Jennifer Wilson, 57, were reportedly shot by 56-year-old Angela Gosser.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Ms. Wilson was found dead in a Toyota Camry on the side of Hammond Road with gunshot wounds to the head. It's believed Gosser had shot multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Mr. Wilson is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gosser also suffered a fatal gunshot wound after KSP believe Mr. Wilson and Gosser exchanged gunfire. Gosser was pronounced dead by the Russell County Coroners office.

"It was shocking. Things like that don't happen down here, you know. We're a quite little farming community out here and to have this happen so close it really kind of shook us up," Kislan admits.

Police have not been able to confirm a connection between both cases, but Kislan, and other's in the neighborhood believe Gosser could be a suspect in the Russell Springs murder as well.