Truck crash closes portion of I-75 northbound in Lexington on Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. — One person was hurt and part of I-75 northbound was closed Friday morning after a truck crash, according to Lexington police.

The Lexington Fire Department says the crash was between a semi-truck and a box truck. The box truck overturned and trapped the driver, who was rescued and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Traffic is shut down for crews to clean a diesel spill near the northbound Athens-Boonesboro I-75 exit. Lexington police say traffic is being diverted to Old Richmond Road. The northbound lanes of I-75 may reopen by 7:00 a.m., police said.