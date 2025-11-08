UPS grounds MD-11 fleet following plane crash investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS has announced it is temporarily grounding its MD-11 fleet following the deadly plane crash in Louisville, Tuesday. They say the move is out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of safety.

MD-11s make up approximately 9% of the UPS Airlines fleet, according to a statement on their website. In the statement, they said, "We made this decision proactively at the recommendation of the aircraft manufacturer. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve."

The statement said contingency plans are in place to ensure the company can continue to deliver reliable service to their customers around the world.