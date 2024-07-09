Woman says she reported alleged abuse for three months before 20-month-old's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We've been keeping you updated about an investigation into the death of a 20-month-old boy, and now, neighbors question if more should have been done to prevent the toddler's death.

It's been nearly a week since the heartbreaking discovery of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen's body inside a Lexington apartment at Lakeside Manor Apartments.

Constantina Day, who lives at Lakeside Manor apartments, says she has been filing complaints about the alleged abuse since March: "I know that if they took action sooner that baby would still be here."

Bowen's mother, 27-year-old Brianna Johnson, is charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, and 22-year-old Kyle Guindon is charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree and Assault 1st Degree (Domestic Violence). Both are held on $250,000 bonds.

Day was able to show us a case number she received on July 4.

"The first time was when I called for the child abuse. They came, they talked to them, they left. The second time they came was a month later," said Day. "The third time they came was Fourth of July and then they came two days later and they found that baby."

Day also called and emailed her apartment manager back in March about the alleged abuse and showed us that email.

"Because of my complaints, I couldn't even email them, but they told me to because they needed it in writing, and that was the best way to do it. But then after you do it you're blocked? Did they not want to deal with it? Did they not care?," Day questioned.

On one of our LEX 18 Facebook posts, others also said they had reported concerns to CPS about the baby's safety.

"You know you promote that 'if you see something say something,' and 'when you hear something say something.' And then when you all receive a report, actually follow through with it. Do a thorough investigation. Not everybody is out here spreading rumors trying to cause turmoil," said Day.

Day stresses that people and officials need to realize that when several reports are made, something is going on, and it needs to be taken seriously.

LEX 18 contacted the Lexington Police Department and the Lakeside Manor Apartments for comment on the possible complaints filed, but neither has responded.

LEX 18 also reached out to the Department for Community-Based Services. They stated: