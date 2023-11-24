'Hosea Helps' provides hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need

This Thanksgiving, volunteers across the country are working to make sure those prone to food insecurity have a hot meal.

"Hosea Helps" is a staple in the Atlanta community; the nonprofit has been doing its’ part for more than 50 years.

Founded in 1971 by Rev. Hosea Williams, a prominent civil rights leader and advocate for the rights of people in underprivileged communities, 52 years later, the organization is still going strong.

This year, along with “Aprons for Change” and “Georgia Stand Up,” volunteers delivered over 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to seniors in the Atlanta community and others in need.

Chef Tim Morgan prepared all the food, the turkey, and all the sides. He runs a catering business but was once living out of his car.

Morgan knows what it’s like to struggle, and he says this is his way of giving back to his community.

Georgia is on the list of hardest-hit states by food insecurity, along with much of the American South. Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas all rank highly.

Donations are needed, not just this Thanksgiving but the whole holiday season.

Food is certainly in high demand, especially canned food, but so are toys, school supplies, kid clothing, and toiletries.

