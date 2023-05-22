How Americans rate President Biden in different areas of the top job

President Joe Biden has an overall approval rating of 40%, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

His support remains strong among Democrats, who gave the president an approval rating of 75%.

But Americans have staggered views on President Biden’s handling of certain areas of the top job.

About 43% of Americans overall approve of President Biden’s handling of student loans. This includes 68% of Democrats.

But Americans were more pessimistic when it came to other categories.

The president received low ratings on his dealings with the economy, immigration and gun policy. Only about a third of Americans approved of President Biden’s handling of these three categories.

Americans over the age of 60 and those with a college degree were more likely to give President Biden a higher approval rating on the economy and gun policy, compared to younger or less educated individuals, the survey said.

Americans have negative views of where the country is headed, with only 24% of people saying the nation is moving in the right direction, and 76% think the economy is in poor condition.

