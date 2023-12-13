Hunter Biden shows up at Capitol to demand public hearing

Hunter Biden showed up outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Republicans threatened to hold him in contempt if he defied a subpoena.

"I'm here today to make sure that the House committee's illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies," the president's son said.

It's unclear whether Hunter Biden would sit for a closed-door deposition as the House Oversight Committee has requested. He said Wednesday that he would participate in a public hearing.

"Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry or hear what I have to say," Hunter Biden said.

The dispute between Republicans and Hunter Biden comes as the House is set for a key vote on whether to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans say the inquiry would allow them to probe further into potential links between Hunter Biden's and President Joe Biden's business dealings. House Republicans have, so far, failed to produce evidence linking President Biden to corruption or illegal activity.

Hunter Biden, however, was charged last week on federal charges of failing to pay his taxes after serving on boards of a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate and a Chinese private equity fund.

"My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad," Hunter Biden said.

