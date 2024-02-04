International Foosball Promotions hosts tournament in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — International Foosball Promotions hosted its 32nd anniversary of the Kentucky State Foosball Championship. It's the kick off of the pro tour which starts here in Lexington.

Mary Moore is the owner and president of International Foosball Promotions. She says, "So we've been here since 1993 running this event. And we run tournaments all across the country and this is the first big one of the year."

There are about 350 players at the tournament hosted at the Clarion Hotel on Newtown Pike and 100 spectators. This is a $20,000 tournament which is divided across several events. Mary explains that she started playing when she was 8 years old at Scotty's Roll Arena in Lexington.

She shares, "As I grew older and started playing on tour, I walked into my first tournament and I seen 200 tables and I knew this is what I wanted to do."

Now, this is a game and tradition that she's passed on to her son Ryan Moore who was the world foosball champion in 2022. He shares he's excited to see younger players getting in the game.

Ryan says, "I've been around foosball for a long time, I’ve been winning for a long time but yea these new kids they're coming up you know they're fierce. Yea I still got it in me man it does I’m not necessarily nervous, but I mean yea I got to play good to win now. It's not like it's a free match by any means."

Other tournaments are even larger. IFP and other local promoters across the country can do as much as $500,000 to a million dollars a year in tournaments. It's a game that Ryan says is continuing to grow interest.

"Yea I mean if they get on a table and they see the potential behind it, they'll have fun. I mean it’s just fun you know. And most people will see it in a bar, or you know at their friend’s house or whatever, the difference is they're playing on like lower level tables. This is the pro table so when you play on these it's just a whole other level,” says Ryan.

Now, Mary says they are directing their attention to younger players through a Foosball Clubs USA Kids program. She says a portion of the proceeds for this tournament will support that program. She says the goal is to give kids another outlet. She says it's one of the many things that gets her motivated to keep going.

She says, "I have several motivation things but now it's definitely to get kids, keep them in school playing foosball instead of having nothing to do ‘cause anybody can play foosball. It does matter who you are what size you are, you do not have to be an athlete to play and be a good player."