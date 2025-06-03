Ukraine claims latest strike damaged key bridge connecting Russia and Crimea

Days after a drone strike on a fleet of Russian military planes, Ukraine says it has launched a successful operation targeting a vital lifeline for the Kremlin: the Kerch Bridge.

According to the Ukrainian Security Service, this well-planned attack struck at the heart of Russia’s infrastructure during the early hours of Tuesday morning, at precisely 4:44 a.m. local time.

Using more than 2,400 pounds of explosives, Ukrainian operatives detonated the device below the bridge, targeting one of its key pillars. The damage is believed to be severe, though the Kremlin has yet to respond to these claims.

The Kerch Bridge, which connects mainland Russia to the annexed region of Crimea, serves not only as a critical transportation route for Russian troops and supplies but also as a symbol of pride for President Vladimir Putin.

This latest strike is framed by Ukraine as a vital step against the illegal occupation of Crimea. Notably, it is not the first time the bridge has come under attack; a massive truck bomb in 2022 caused significant damage and disrupted Russian war efforts for months.

Experts view this new operation as part of Ukraine’s long-term strategy to undermine Russia's military capabilities. However, tensions are high, and fears are mounting in Kyiv about potential retaliatory measures from Moscow in response to this audacious strike.

