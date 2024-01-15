"It's too Cold for Anybody": Compassionate Caravan helps the unhoused ahead of winter weather

"I've been through cold weather, but people out here on the streets they don't deserve to be pushed away," says Mark Ruthford who is currently unhoused.

With temperatures remaining low in and around Lexington, Mark is one of many being helped at Catholic Action Center. With the cold weather the Catholic Action Center is also using the Compassionate Caravan to reach out to more unhoused people.

The Compassionate Caravan can provide a warm meal, warm clothes, and show support to others. Ginny Ramsey the Co-Founder of Catholic Action Center says, "Every time it is cold. The caravan is out looking for folks who may need some assistants."

Mark Rutherford knows what it is like to be out in this weather. If it wasn't for the Catholic Action Center providing support, he might have been in jail. Not for doing something wrong, but just to avoid the cold weather.

Ginny puts into words that helps put things into prospective, "At night when you're going to bed tonight. You're warm in your bed. Know that there are people out there who aren't and to whatever god you pray. Say a prayer."

The Catholic Action Center is their help provide support any way they can.