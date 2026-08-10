Jeff Piecoro

Since 2002, Piecoro has been the radio color analyst for UK Football on the UK Sports Network, a role he will return to this fall. For 24 years, Piecoro was co-host of Reds Live pregame and postgame shows on Fox Sports Ohio. He also hosted Reds Weekly with former Red and Lexington native Doug Flynn on Fox Sports Ohio too.

In addition to his work with UK and the Reds, since 2015 Piecoro has worked for the SEC Network doing UK women’s basketball and baseball. He has also covered the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup.

Piecoro grew up playing football at Tates Creek High School in Lexington. He walked on to the UK football team in 1980 and earned a scholarship during his senior season and ultimately lettered in football. He graduated from UK with a degree in Telecommunications.

