John Calipari steps down from Kentucky Men's Basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The John Calipari era at the University of Kentucky has come to an end.

Calipari made the official announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon with a video message addressed to the Big Blue Nation:

"This is a dream job. It was my dream job. Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky and basketball and says that is the bluest of blue.

The last few weeks, we've come to realize that this program probably needs another voice; that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program that they hear, and the fans need to hear another voice. We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away. And step away completely from the program."

"There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, and we're discussing them as a family," Calipari continued, in reference to what's next for his career. "I love coaching."

UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart posted a statement following the announcement, writing:

"We're appreciative of John Calipari leading our program for the last 15 years, adding to the legacy of championship success at Kentucky. We're grateful to John for his many contributions to the University, and our state, both on and off the court.

We are working diligently to hire a proven, highly dedicated coach who embraces the importance of this program to our fans and the state of Kentucky."

Calipari continued his video by thanking all of his players, whom he says he will be "indebted [to] forever, until the wheels fall off," their families who "entrusted" him with their sons and their careers, his staff, the university, and the Big Blue Nation for "all that you've done to build this program."

"The people who traveled with us, I want to thank you," Calipari said. "Hopefully it was an experience with your kids that you can look at and say, man, this is something we'll remember the rest of our lives together. Those memories and what we were able to do together, is what this is all about."

"Again, it's been a dream, what we've been able to do. But 15 years? Time for another voice, and you know I'm always going to be a fan. Thank you."

The news come two weeks after Director Barnhart posted a statementwhich, at the time, clarified Calipari would return for his 16th season as the head coach of the Wildcats.

Calipari spent 15 seasons as the head coach of the Wildcats, amassing 412 total wins, four Final Four appearances and one NCAA National Championship.

Calipari’s final season with the UK basketball program saw his team finish with a 23-10 overall record (13-5 in league play) and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak, including a record-breaking performance against Alabama and a hard-fought road victory over the SEC’s regular season champions, Tennessee, but Kentucky failed to win a post-season game.

Prior to his tenure at Kentucky, Coach Cal found success at UMass and Memphis before reaching the mountaintop with the Wildcats. Within the Southeastern Conference, Coach Cal led the Wildcats to six regular-season titles and six SEC Tournament titles. His career on-court record stands at 855-262, while his mark with the Wildcats is 410-122.

Calipari has been named the Naismith College Coach of the Year three times throughout his career, including once at Kentucky, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

His legacy at Kentucky includes the 2010 team (featuring John Wall and DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, among others) and its determination to return the Cats to dominance, the 2012 title team, highlighted by Anthony Davis and “The Brow,” the 2014 team’s remarkable run through the NCAA Tournament on the shoulders of Aaron Harrison’s memorable three-pointers, and an undefeated regular season by a beloved, platooning 2015 squad. In later years, Calipari coached the 2019-20 Cats, including Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards, to a regular season SEC crown; in 2022, he coached the consensus National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe.

Throughout his 15-year career with the Cats, Calipari coached 35 players who have earned All-SEC first- or second-team accolades. Last season, Reed Sheppard became the tenth Wildcat in the Calipari-era to earn SEC Freshman of the Year, while Rob Dillingham is the fifth Calipari-led Cat to take home the SEC Sixth Man of the Year distinction. Antonio Reeves finished the regular season as the highest scorer, on average, of the Calipari era, with just over 20 points per game.

Calipari also leaves a legacy of leadership throughout the commonwealth and beyond.

Over his 15 seasons at the helm, Calipari consistently contributed when Kentuckians were in need, specifically following natural disasters. He assisted in raising millions of dollars for victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes in 2021 and the eastern Kentucky floods of 2022. Previous telethons and additional efforts also raised money for victims of the Haitian earthquake in 2010, Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Calipari launched his foundation in 2012, and since then the foundation has worked with several key partners, including Samaritan’s Feet, 4 Paws for Ability, Team Focus, the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County, One Parent Scholar House, and the Kentucky Banker’s Association.

He was also instrumental in spearheading the creation of the John McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, a nationwide coach-driven initiative to provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network and instilling the values of John McLendon: integrity, education, leadership and mentorship. Calipari was awarded an NABC Guardians of the Game Pillar Award for inclusion for his work with the MLI.

