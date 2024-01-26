How to keep your house warm naturally without turning on the heat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We’re spending more time in our homes than ever before. Add in a cold winter snap and your home quickly becomes a hibernation spot. Unfortunately, all that cozy heat can mean high utility bills. That’s why finding ways to keep your house warm naturally without turning on the heat is so important.

Turning up the thermostat to stay cozy may seem like the easiest solution, but even a degree or two will cost you over a long winter season. In fact, due to surging fuel costs and a forecasted long cold winter, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), says most U.S. consumers can expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter compared to last year.

Thankfully, there are plenty of natural and energy-efficient ways to keep your home warm without relying solely on artificial heating, which also helps you save money on bills. If you’ve been wondering how to heat a room up effectively and stay cozy during the colder months while minimizing your environmental impact and energy bills, follow our tips and advice from experts on how to keep your house warm naturally.

Maximize Natural Light

Take advantage of the sun’s warmth by maximizing natural light during the day. Open curtains and blinds to allow sunlight to enter your home, especially on south-facing windows. Keep them open during daylight hours and close them at night to retain the heat.

You could even go one step further and invest in renovations to create a sunroom. Although the initial cost has to be taken into account, a sunroom can trap heat and boost your home’s resell value, offering an attractive feature for potential buyers in the long term.

A more cost-effective option could be to install a skylight, try a Velux skylight, which comes in a variety of styles and sizes to bring extra light and warmth to the rooms in your home.

Warm Up Your Floors

Thermal mass materials, such as stone or tile floors, absorb heat during the day and release it slowly at night. Placing heat-absorbing materials strategically in areas that receive sunlight, like near windows, is a great solution to how to warm up a room without heat. This will help maintain a comfortable temperature without relying on additional heating sources.

To further trap in heat and make your space feel super cozy, add thick rugs and carpets like this option from Ruggable.

Seal Gaps and Insulate

“Check your home exterior for gaps in door and window frames, wood trim, fireplaces and locations where wiring and piping enter your home,” Heidi Gehring, Director of Residential Product Management at Carrier HVAC told Simplemost. “Then use a high-quality caulk to seal any gaps.”

There are also plenty of affordable insulation techniques to keep your home warm too, as Gehring explains that you can even use plastic cling wrap or an affordable window sealing kit.

Consider also adding insulation to your attic and walls to retain heat.

“The attic is the last area of the home to feel the heat when it rises, and warm air can also escape through the attic, even if you don’t have any open windows or known holes because many people fail to keep up with maintenance, such as the caulking of attic windows,” says Traci Fournier, VP of Operations of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning to Simplemost, “Additionally, many attics contain inadequate or outdated insulation that poorly holds in heat.”

Proper insulation can significantly reduce heat loss and make your home more energy efficient. Pick up a window insulation kit or call in professionals to better insulate your house if you want to winterize your windows and keep your rooms naturally warm.

Layered Textiles

“Watch your windows,” says Brad Rempel and Jennifer Wayne, hosts of The Design Network’s Flip U, and instructors for American Standard’s Homeowning 01, “Energy efficient window coverings, such as thermal curtains, insulated cellular shades, and draft stoppers, can lead to significant heat savings.”

Layered textiles, like thick curtains, add visual warmth and act as insulation, preventing heat from escaping through windows. Cozy blankets and throws in living spaces can also provide extra warmth during chilly evenings.

Choose the Best Home Fashion Premium Blackout Curtain Panels come in a huge range of colors and offer light blocking and insulation to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer.

Reverse Ceiling Fans

“Reverse the ceiling fan rotation,” says Rempel and Wayne, “Use the reverse switch on your ceiling fan to draw cold air up and force warmer air down.”

Most ceiling fans have a reverse function, which is often overlooked. In winter, set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise at a low speed. The YITAHOME 52 Inch Low Profile Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient ceiling fan featuring a reverse setting to push warm air that rises to the ceiling back down into the room, creating a more even and comfortable temperature.

Cook and Bake

Take advantage of your kitchen as a natural heat source. Cooking and baking not only provide delicious meals but also generate heat. After using the oven, leave the door open to allow the residual heat to warm your kitchen and adjacent rooms.

Utilize Door Draft Stoppers

Prevent cold drafts from entering your home by using door draft stoppers. These simple devices can be placed along the bottom of doors, preventing cold air from seeping in and warm air from escaping. The highly rated MAXTID Large Door Draft Stopper effectively blocks out cold air from the bottom of your door and moves with your door to prevent repositioning.

Warm Up Your Nighttime Routine

Get ready for a great night’s sleep in a warm and toasty bedroom by investing in fleece pajamas and cozy winter clothing as well as topping your bedding with a weighted or heated blanket. Layering a heated blanket over your existing bedding will keep warm it up before you head to sleep but also allow you to adjust your covers and remove it if you get hot in the night.

The Sunbeam Full Size Electric Lofttec Heated Blanket available from Target has special technology that senses the heat level and adjusts to maintain continuous heat. Plus, there’s an automatic shut-off.

Use Space Heaters

Although you’ll still be using energy, a space heater can warm a room more economically than turning on the furnace Traci Fournier explains.

“You can use space heaters as a temporary fix to warm up small sections of your home,” said Fournier. “Just be sure to use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements and remember to keep all heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.”

You can keep your home warm naturally with a few smart practices, mindful design choices, and a bit of creativity. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can create a comfortable and energy-efficient home that embraces natural warmth. Not only will you be contributing to a greener environment, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits when you make your house have a warm and cozy feel. Now snuggle up and stay warm this winter!

