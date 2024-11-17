Kentucky Castle Holiday Market supporting small businesses

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — You can feel the holiday cheer in the air with the scent of freshly baked cookies and wreaths hanging on the wall. A holiday market at the Kentucky Castle brought friends, families, and small businesses together.

"Not every day you can come shopping at a castle. So they like to bring their friends and bring their family, make it a whole day for their group," said Event Manager Sally Martian. "Come and shop and get to experience that Christmas season for the first time with a lot of local people."

These markets help companies get their name out to new areas.

"These markets can be great. It puts us in front of people that maybe not know that we're around," said Co-Owner of Dirty South Pottery Carvel Norman.

There were 24 vendors here at the holiday market. Each is trying to build a long-term customer, which helps set up new businesses like Just Wright Candle for success.

"We started our business in February of 2023," said Jena Wright, who got the idea to open a candle business when she was getting married in 2016.

Now, she is making candles at her home. Wright says she tries to go to 15 markets a year to help build a relationship with her customers.

"It's a great way to meet new people and share what we offer," she said.

Pottery maker Carvel Norman says the investment of going to markets has paid off in the long run. He's had his company for over nine years.

"We do see a lot of returning customers over the years," he said.

According to Forbes, 50 percent of businesses fail within the first five years. Many small companies rely on going to several markets throughout the year to keep the money flowing.

"That's how their businesses succeed—by doing these vendor shows," said Jeremy Meyer, co-owner of Bourbon and Fire.

And for anyone who hasn't started looking for holiday gifts, just a reminder that Thanksgiving is a little over a week away. Christmas is a little over a month away, and Hanukkah starts December 25 this year.