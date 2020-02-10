Kentucky comes up short against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky women's basketball team couldn't stop some red hot shooting from the Arkansas on Sunday.

The 15th-ranked Wildcats fell to the No. 25 Razorbacks 103-85 at Bud Walton Arena.

Chasity Patterson scored a career-high 32 points, and Rhyne Howard returned to the lineup, scoring 20 points.

Howard had been sitting out the last two weeks after breaking a finger on her left hand.

Alexis Tolefree had 30 for the Razorbacks who shot 59.3% from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Kentucky falls to 18-5 and 7-4 in the SEC, while Arkansas improves to 19-5 and 7-4 in the SEC.

The Wildcats return to action on Sunday, hosting Mississippi State at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN2.